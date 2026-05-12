Bryan Baker News: Tallies another save
Baker earned a save against the Blue Jays on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.
Baker entered with a three-run lead in the ninth frame and provided no drama, retiring the side in order on 11 pitches (nine strikes). Since giving up a run and blowing a save against the Pirates on April 18, the right-hander has racked up nine straight scoreless appearances spanning 8.1 innings, posting a 10:1 K:BB and notching seven saves in that span. Baker is tied for second in MLB with 11 total saves on the campaign and seems to have a very firm grasp on the Rays' closer role.
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