Bryan Baker headshot

Bryan Baker News: Up to 10 saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Baker earned the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox, working around a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker found himself in trouble Sunday after giving up a double and a walk to open the ninth, but he'd manage to get through the inning unscathed, extending his scoreless streak to 7.1 innings while converting his 10th save this season. Baker's ERA is down to 2.30 across 15.2 innings this season with a 0.89 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Baker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Baker See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago