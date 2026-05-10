Bryan Baker News: Up to 10 saves

Baker earned the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox, working around a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker found himself in trouble Sunday after giving up a double and a walk to open the ninth, but he'd manage to get through the inning unscathed, extending his scoreless streak to 7.1 innings while converting his 10th save this season. Baker's ERA is down to 2.30 across 15.2 innings this season with a 0.89 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB.