Bryan De La Cruz News: Looks ready for Opening Day

De La Cruz is batting .297 (11-for-37) through 15 Grapefruit League appearances with a 3:6 BB:K.

While the 28-year-old outfielder hasn't left the yard yet this spring, three of De La Cruz's hits have been doubles. The former Marlin is in line to handle the short side of a platoon in right field alongside Jarred Kelenic while Ronald Acuna completes his recovery from knee surgery, a role that should suit De La Cruz -- he slashed .285/.309/.425 in 188 plate appearances against left-handed pitching last year, versus a .210/.254/.365 line off righties in 433 PAs.