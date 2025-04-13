Fantasy Baseball
Bryan De La Cruz News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

De La Cruz is not in Atlanta's starting lineup against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

De La Cruz has gone 0-for-7 with one walk, one stolen base and five strikeouts over the first two games of the series. He'll retreat to the dugout for the series finale while Eli White starts in left field and bats ninth against Rays right-hander Jon Boyle.

