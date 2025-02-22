Bryan Hoeing Injury: Battling sore shoulder

Hoeing is working through shoulder soreness and has not yet pitched in camp this spring, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres remain hopeful that Hoeing can start the season on time despite the early setback. Hoeing enjoyed a breakout campaign last year between Miami and San Diego, posting a sparkling 2.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 53.2 innings, though his expected role as the long man in the bullpen is not the most fantasy friendly.