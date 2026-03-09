Bryan Hoeing Injury: Considering surgery
Hoeing (elbow) expects to decide whether he'll undergo surgery "relatively quickly", Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hoeing was shut down from throwing at the beginning of March after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow during a live bullpen session, and it's now being reported that surgery is on the table. The Padres expect the right-hander to make a decision in the near future, and he's also working to rehab the injury in the event he chooses to go a non-surgical route.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Hoeing See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week183 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week197 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week211 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer255 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections363 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Hoeing See More