Bryan Hoeing headshot

Bryan Hoeing Injury: Dealing with elbow discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hoeing has been shut down after feeling discomfort in his elbow during a recent live bullpen session, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla didn't give a timeline for how long Hoeing will remain shut down, but he said Sunday, "We don't think it's as serious (as it could be), but we have to be conscious and take a look at it and be able to make the right assessments." With Opening Day less than four weeks away, Hoeing's availability for the start of the season is certainly in question, as is fellow reliever Yuki Matsui's (groin). Hoeing hadn't yet appeared in a spring game prior to getting hurt, but he's been expected to compete for a spot in San Diego's season-opening bullpen.

Bryan Hoeing
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Hoeing See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Hoeing See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
175 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
189 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
203 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
247 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
355 days ago