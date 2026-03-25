Bryan Hoeing headshot

Bryan Hoeing Injury: Goes on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:06am

The Padres placed Hoeing (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Hoeing is set to miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow. He'll officially begin the season on the 15-day IL but will likely be transferred to the 60-day IL if/when the Padres need to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Bryan Hoeing
San Diego Padres
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