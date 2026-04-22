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Bryan Hoeing Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 10:22am

The Padres transferred Hoeing (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Lucas Giolito, who signed a one-year deal with San Diego. Hoeing will miss the entire 2026 season after having surgery in March to repair his flexor tendon.

Bryan Hoeing
San Diego Padres
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