Bryan Hoeing Injury: Placed on injured list
The Padres placed Hoeing (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Hoeing is set to miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow. He'll officially begin the season on the 15-day IL but will likely be transferred to the 60-day list if/when the Padres need to clear a 40-man spot.
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