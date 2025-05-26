Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Hoeing Injury: Sharp in last two rehab outings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Hoeing (shoulder) struck out two batters and allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in his latest rehab appearance Friday with Double-A San Antonio.

Hoeing began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and was lit up for six runs (five earned) over 1.1 innings, but he's performed much better since moving up to Double-A last week. He's now tossed a pair of scoreless innings in both of his appearances for San Antonio, striking out three batters and walking none between those outings. Hoeing may need to build up to two innings and pitch on consecutive days during his rehab assignment before the Padres feel ready to bring him back from the 60-day injured list. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season due to a shoulder strain.

