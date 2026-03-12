Bryan Hoeing Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery
Hoeing (elbow) will undergo flexor tendon surgery and miss the entire 2026 season, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hoeing was shut down from throwing earlier this month and has now opted for season-ending surgery. The 29-year-old right-hander spent the bulk of his 2025 campaign with Triple-A El Paso but pitched in seven games out of the bullpen for the Padres, turning in a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB across eight innings.
