Bryan Hoeing headshot

Bryan Hoeing Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hoeing (elbow) will undergo flexor tendon surgery and miss the entire 2026 season, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hoeing was shut down from throwing earlier this month and has now opted for season-ending surgery. The 29-year-old right-hander spent the bulk of his 2025 campaign with Triple-A El Paso but pitched in seven games out of the bullpen for the Padres, turning in a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB across eight innings.

Bryan Hoeing
San Diego Padres
