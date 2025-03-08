Bryan Hoeing Injury: Unlikely to be ready for Opening Day

Hoeing (shoulder) isn't expected to break camp with the Padres, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Hoeing has dealt with a sore right shoulder throughout camp and hasn't yet pitched in a spring game. The right-hander began playing catch near the end of February, but it appears he won't have enough ramp-up time to be ready for Opening Day. Hoeing is expected to work in long relief when he's healthy after coming out of the bullpen in 32 of 34 regular-season appearances last season.