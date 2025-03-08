Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing Injury: Unlikely to be ready for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Hoeing (shoulder) isn't expected to break camp with the Padres, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Hoeing has dealt with a sore right shoulder throughout camp and hasn't yet pitched in a spring game. The right-hander began playing catch near the end of February, but it appears he won't have enough ramp-up time to be ready for Opening Day. Hoeing is expected to work in long relief when he's healthy after coming out of the bullpen in 32 of 34 regular-season appearances last season.

Bryan Hoeing
San Diego Padres

