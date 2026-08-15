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Bryan Hudson News: Collects fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Hudson struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Tigers.

Grant Taylor worked the eighth inning for the White Sox against the top of Detroit's order, leaving the ninth to Hudson, who got the job done on 13 pitches (nine strikes). It was Hudson's first save since July 22, but the southpaw has been prone to the occasional meltdown of late. Over 10.2 innings and 12 appearances since the All-Star break, he's produced two saves and three holds with a 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB.

Bryan Hudson
Chicago White Sox
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