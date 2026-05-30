Bryan Hudson News: Earns win in relief Friday
Hudson (3-1) earned the win in relief in Friday's extra-inning win over the Tigers. He allowed an unearned run and struck out one over one inning of work.
Hudson pitched the 10th inning and saw the Tigers grab the lead when Matt Vierling scored on a sac fly from Rikuu Nishida. However, he earned the win after the White Sox stormed back with a walk-off homer from Miguel Vargas in the bottom of the frame. Hudson has gone six straight outings without allowing an earned run, and he's given up just three runs (two earned) across 13.1 innings this month, a span in which he has a 1.35 ERA with an outstanding 0.90 WHIP.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Hudson See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 237 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Hudson See More