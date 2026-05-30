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Bryan Hudson News: Earns win in relief Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 4:48am

Hudson (3-1) earned the win in relief in Friday's extra-inning win over the Tigers. He allowed an unearned run and struck out one over one inning of work.

Hudson pitched the 10th inning and saw the Tigers grab the lead when Matt Vierling scored on a sac fly from Rikuu Nishida. However, he earned the win after the White Sox stormed back with a walk-off homer from Miguel Vargas in the bottom of the frame. Hudson has gone six straight outings without allowing an earned run, and he's given up just three runs (two earned) across 13.1 innings this month, a span in which he has a 1.35 ERA with an outstanding 0.90 WHIP.

Bryan Hudson
Chicago White Sox
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