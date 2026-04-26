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Bryan Hudson News: Handling opener role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:26am

Hudson will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander will draw his second start of the series after he previously tossed one inning in front of bulk reliever Erick Fedde in Friday's 5-4 win. Expect Hudson to be limited to between one and two innings Sunday before handing the ball over to Sean Burke, who is expected to be used as the primary pitcher out of the Chicago bullpen.

Bryan Hudson
Chicago White Sox
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