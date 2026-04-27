Bryan Hudson News: Notches save Monday

Hudson earned a save against the Angels on Monday by retiring the only batter he faced.

Chicago trailed for most of the game before making a late comeback. With a three-run lead heading into the ninth inning, manager Will Venable didn't summon regular closer Seranthony Dominguez, who pitched three of the previous four days. Instead, Venable went with Grant Taylor, who was the victim of an inning-opening error behind him and who then gave up a pair of runs while retiring just two batters. With runners on second and third, two outs and Chicago hanging onto a one-run lead, Hudson was called upon to escape the jam, and he was able to do so by retiring Adam Frazier on a groundout. Hudson has had a good season with a 1.38 ERA and 16:8 K:BB through 13 innings, but Dominguez should get the bulk of the team's save opportunities moving forward.