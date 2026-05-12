Bryan Hudson News: Records second save Tuesday

Hudson earned the save Tuesday against the Royals, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

With Seranthony Dominguez having worked the previous game, Hudson got the call in the ninth inning and protected a one-run lead by retiring the heart of Kansas City's lineup in order. The save was his second of the season as he continues an outstanding run out of Chicago's bullpen. Hudson has now tossed 17.2 consecutive scoreless innings while posting a 19:6 K:BB during that stretch. On the season, the veteran right-hander owns a stellar 0.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB across 20 innings.