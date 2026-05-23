Bryan Hudson News: Slated to open Saturday's contest

Hudson will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Giants, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox haven't officially named a bulk reliever for Saturday's contest, but Erick Fedde had been on turn to start and is the most likely option to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen once Hudson exits the game. Hudson previously served as an opener on April 24 and April 26 versus the Nationals, covering an inning apiece in both of those contests. Expect the lefty to be limited to a one-inning appearance once again Saturday.