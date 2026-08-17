Bryan Hudson News: Slated to open Tuesday

Hudson will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hudson is no stranger to the opener role, as this will mark his seventh start of the 2026 campaign. He'll presumably be tasked with handling the first inning before turning the ball over to a bulk reliever. Erick Fedde, who recently lost his rotation spot, is a candidate to work as the primary pitcher Tuesday considering he hasn't taken the mound since Thursday.