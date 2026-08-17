Bryan Hudson News: Slated to open Tuesday's contest
Hudson will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Hudson is no stranger to the opener role, as Tuesday will mark his seventh start of the 2026 campaign. He'll presumably be tasked with handling the first inning before turning the ball over to a bulk reliever. Erick Fedde, who recently lost his rotation spot, is a candidate to work as the primary pitcher since he'll be available on five days' rest.
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