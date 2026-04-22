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Bryan King News: Blows save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

King was charged with his first blown save of the season in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians, coughing up three runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He failed to strike out a batter.

The Astros headed into the bottom of the eighth inning with a 4-2 lead, but Enyel De Los Santos and King combined to surrender six runs in the frame, and the left-hander was the one tagged with the blown save. Manager Joe Espada is still searching for answers at closer with Josh Hader (bicep) on the shelf, and while King stepped up as a reliable high-leverage option over the first few weeks of the season, he's now given up six runs (four earned) over his last two appearances and 2.2 innings. On the season, he carried a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 10.2 innings with one save and two holds in nine outings.

Bryan King
Houston Astros
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