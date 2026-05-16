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Bryan King News: Earns fourth save of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

King recorded his fourth save of the season Friday against the Rangers after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out one.

King recorded the final five outs of the game while tossing 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes. This was a strong bounce-back effort for King, who blew his previous save chance Wednesday against the Mariners and was coming off three straight outings in which he had allowed baserunners. King has a 3.26 ERA in 16 appearances (19.1 innings) this season while going 4-for-6 in save chances thus far in 2026. King should remain as the go-to option for saves in Houston as long as Josh Hader (biceps) remains sidelined. Hader is eligible to return from the 60-day IL on May 24, so King's tenure as the Astros' closer might not last long.

Bryan King
Houston Astros
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