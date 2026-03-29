Bryan King News: Earns save Sunday

King earned the save in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Angels, allowing a hit and striking out two in two-thirds of an inning.

After Bryan Abreu issued a pair of walks to start the ninth, the Astros turned to King to record the final two outs. The left-hander would give up an RBI single to Nolan Schanuel before rebounding to strike out Jorge Soler and Yoan Moncada, logging his first save this season. While Abreu will likely remain Houston's primary ninth-inning option while Josh Hader (biceps) is sidelined, King could see more save chances in the short term, depending on matchups. King posted a 2.05 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP and 76:16 K:BB across 52.2 innings in 2025.