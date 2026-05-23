Bryan King News: Notches another save
King picked up a save against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.
King had a nice three-run cushion when he entered in the ninth inning. The left-hander gave up a two-out single but got Michael Busch on a lineout to end the game. King has notched a save on back-to-back days and is now 6-for-8 on save chances this season. He seems to be the Astros' current top ninth-inning option, but that will likely change when Josh Hader (biceps) returns to big-league action, which could happen by the end of May.
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