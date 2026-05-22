Bryan King News: Notches fifth save
King worked 1.1 scoreless innings Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Cubs. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.
The only baserunner to get aboard against King came on a Jeremy Pena throwing error with two outs in the eighth inning, but the southpaw got Nico Hoerner to ground out to end the threat. King has been splitting closing duties with Bryan Abreu of late, but Josh Hader (bicep) is on track to come off the IL before the end of the month to reclaim that job. King should remain one of the Astros' top set-up men once that happens, and through 10.2 innings in May he's posted a 1.69 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, albeit with a 4:4 K:BB.
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