Bryan King News: Picks up third save

King earned a save against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two batters over two innings.

After Peter Lambert gave Houston seven scoreless frames, King was called upon in the eighth to preserve a 2-0 lead. The southpaw surrendered a run on two hits in the inning but was allowed to return for the ninth, and he worked around a one-out single to close out the Houston victory. King is up to three saves on the campaign and has earned a save in each of his past two appearances, so he's clearly a trusted part of the Astros' high-leverage mix. He could see more save opportunities over the next several weeks, though Josh Hader (biceps) figures to reclaim his closer role once he's ready to be activated from the injured list, which could happen in late May.