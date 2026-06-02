Bryan King News: Should shift to setup role
King is likely to move into a setup role with the Astros in the wake of the expected activation of closer Josh Hader (biceps) from the injured list Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Bryan Abreu was expected to step into the closer role with Hader sidelined to begin the season, but his early struggles opened the door for King, who leads the team with six saves. With Hader coming back to reclaim the ninth inning, King should now slide into a setup role. He's been effective with a 2.84 ERA across 25.1 innings this year, though his 1.30 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB are a bit underwhelming.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan King See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan King See More