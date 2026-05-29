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Bryan King News: Suffers blown save Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

King was charged with a blown save Friday against the Brewers, allowing an inherited runner to score on one hit across 1.2 innings.

After Bryan Abreu came on and walked the first two batters he faced to begin the top of the eighth inning, Abreu got a flyout and was pulled in favor of King, who induced a game-tying RBI groundout from Jake Bauers. King retired five of the six batters he faced, but it was officially his third blown save of the season. The left-hander owns a 2.84 ERA and 19:10 K:BB across 25.1 innings this season. With Josh Hader (biceps) extremely close to making his 2026 season debut in the coming days, King should settle into a setup role.

Bryan King
Houston Astros
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