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Bryan King News: Takes blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

King allowed one run on one hit and three walks while failing to log a strikeout over one inning versus the Mariners on Wednesday. He was charged with a blown save.

King was unable to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, though the Astros ultimately got the win in the 10th anyway. King has functioned as Houston's closer in May, converting two of three save chances while allowing two runs over six innings. For the season, he has a 3.57 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 17.2 innings, and he's converted three of his five save opportunities while adding two holds. King should remain in the closing mix until Josh Hader (biceps) is ready for his season debut.

Bryan King
Houston Astros
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