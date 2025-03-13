Bryan Lavastida News: Heading to minor-league camp

The Astros reassigned Lavastida to minor-league camp Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Lavastida is likely to be part of a catcher committee at Triple-A Sugar Land this season after he spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign with the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate in Columbus, finishing with a .232/.334/.387 slash line, eight home runs and 26 stolen bases over 345 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's lone big-league action came in 2022, when he appeared in six games for Cleveland.