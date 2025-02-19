Bryan Ramos Injury: Not yet throwing in camp

Ramos (elbow) said Wednesday that he's continued to hit and field grounders during the White Sox's full-squad workouts, but he has yet to begin a throwing program, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. "Right now I'm feeling pretty good. I've been hitting. I've been doing pretty much everything," Ramos said. "The only thing I haven't been doing is throwing for now."

Ramos is managing a sore right elbow, but at this point in spring training, the issue isn't anything that is expected to keep him from being ready to go for Opening Day. That said, his initial game action during the Cactus League is likely to come at designated hitter, and he'll need to show that he can throw across the diamond at full velocity without discomfort before he's cleared to play in the infield. Ramos reached the big leagues for the first time last season, slashing .202/.252/.333 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 107 plate appearances across two stints with the White Sox.