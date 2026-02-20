Bryan Ramos News: Back to Baltimore
The Orioles acquired Ramos from the Cardinals on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Ramos has been bouncing around for the past month after he was DFA'd by the White Sox in January. Chicago then traded Ramos to Baltimore, but the Orioles then DFA'd the third baseman before the Cardinals claimed him and then designated Ramos for assignment earlier this week. Ramos will provide organizational corner infield depth for the Orioles.
