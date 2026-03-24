Bryan Ramos headshot

Bryan Ramos News: DFA'd by O's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Orioles designated Ramos for assignment Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Ramos slashed .316/.381/.474 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored across 42 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, but his attempt at making Baltimore's Opening Day roster was still unsuccessful. The 24-year-old doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so he'll also have to forfeit his place on the 40-man roster.

Bryan Ramos
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Ramos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Ramos See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
199 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
February 27, 2025
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025
Farm Futures: Rookie Infielder Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Infielder Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
December 3, 2024