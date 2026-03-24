Bryan Ramos News: DFA'd by O's
The Orioles designated Ramos for assignment Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Ramos slashed .316/.381/.474 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored across 42 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, but his attempt at making Baltimore's Opening Day roster was still unsuccessful. The 24-year-old doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so he'll also have to forfeit his place on the 40-man roster.
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