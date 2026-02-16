Bryan Ramos News: DFA'd by St. Louis

The Cardinals designated Ramos for assignment Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Ramos was scooped up by St. Louis via waivers earlier this month and could now be on the move again. The 23-year-old infielder has slashed just .198/.244/.333 in a limited sample at the big-league level and hit .216/.309/.396 with 16 home runs in 2025 at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization.