Bryan Ramos News: Staying with Baltimore

The Orioles assigned Ramos to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After failing to make the Opening Day roster and with no minor-league options left, the Orioles opted to designate Ramos for assignment Tuesday. He cleared waivers Thursday and has opted to remain in the organization with Norfolk. Ramos spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, but he could see some major-league action in 2026 if Baltimore requires depth at third base.