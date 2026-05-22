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Bryan Reynolds News: Absent from Pittsburgh lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Reynolds is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto.

This is just the third day off this season for Reynolds. He came off the bench in each of his first two days off and could do so again Friday. Jake Mangum will start in left field for the Pirates in the series opener.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
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