Bryan Reynolds News: Adds in another three-hit effort

Reynolds went 3-for-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Tuesday marked Reynolds' third three-hit effort in his last four games. The switch-hitting outfielder got off to a very quiet start to the campaign, but he's looked far better at the plate over the past two weeks. Across his last 13 outings, Reynolds is batting .333 (17-for-51) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and eight runs scored.