Bryan Reynolds News: Crosses plate three times Friday
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.
The veteran outfielder stole a bag for a second straight contest as he tries to find ways to stay productive while mired in a 16-game homer drought. During that stretch, Reynolds has managed just a .230/.319/.279 slash line with three doubles, two steals, two RBI and nine runs.
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