Bryan Reynolds News: Drives in four in three hit game

Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a triple, a hit-by-pitch, a run scored and four RBI in Monday's 16-5 win over the Nationals.

In his second three-hit performance of the season, Reynolds helped spark Pittsburgh's massive sixth inning, ripping a bases-clearing triple off Jackson Rutledge -- his first of the season -- to jumpstart the club's 10-run frame. The 31-year-old has now hit safely in 11 of his first 16 games, including five multi-hit efforts. Through 72 plate appearances, Reynolds is slashing .290/.375/.484 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs and one stolen base.