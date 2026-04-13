Bryan Reynolds News: Drives in four in three hit game
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a triple, a hit-by-pitch, a run scored and four RBI in Monday's 16-5 win over the Nationals.
In his second three-hit performance of the season, Reynolds helped spark Pittsburgh's massive sixth inning, ripping a bases-clearing triple off Jackson Rutledge -- his first of the season -- to jumpstart the club's 10-run frame. The 31-year-old has now hit safely in 11 of his first 16 games, including five multi-hit efforts. Through 72 plate appearances, Reynolds is slashing .290/.375/.484 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs and one stolen base.
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