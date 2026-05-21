Bryan Reynolds News: Driving in runs

Reynolds went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Reynolds made his lone hit of the day count, as he delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning. He's had a pair of timely hits to begin Pittsburgh's series against the Cardinals, giving him four RBI in his last two games. Reynolds has hit for modest power this season, but he has taken advantage of an upgraded lineup around him to log 30 RBI in 49 contests.