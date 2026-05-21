Bryan Reynolds headshot

Bryan Reynolds News: Driving in runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Reynolds went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Reynolds made his lone hit of the day count, as he delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning. He's had a pair of timely hits to begin Pittsburgh's series against the Cardinals, giving him four RBI in his last two games. Reynolds has hit for modest power this season, but he has taken advantage of an upgraded lineup around him to log 30 RBI in 49 contests.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Reynolds See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Reynolds See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago