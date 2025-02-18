Bryan Reynolds News: Focusing on right field

Reynolds said Tuesday that he's focusing on being a right fielder rather than potentially seeing some time at first base, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds began working out at first base last September as the Pirates kicked around the idea of using him there at least on a part-time basis. However, even after the injury to Spencer Horwitz (wrist/thumb), it does not sound like Reynolds is being considered as an option to play first base. Fantasy leaguers should not be counting on the 30-year-old gaining dual eligibility.