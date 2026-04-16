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Bryan Reynolds News: Grabbing first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Reynolds is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals.

It's the first day off this season for Reynolds, who boasts a .288/.400/.470 batting line with three home runs in his first 18 games this season. Billy Cook will handle left field and bat ninth for the Pirates in Thursday's series finale.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
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