Bryan Reynolds News: Grabbing first day off
Reynolds is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals.
It's the first day off this season for Reynolds, who boasts a .288/.400/.470 batting line with three home runs in his first 18 games this season. Billy Cook will handle left field and bat ninth for the Pirates in Thursday's series finale.
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