Bryan Reynolds News: Heats up with three RBI
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rays.
It was Reynolds' fourth multi-RBI effort of the season already. The corner outfielder entered Sunday in a brief 0-for-13 dry spell over his past four appearances, so it was a breakout performance of sorts as well. Reynolds is off to a fine start overall in 2026, slashing a healthy .266/.392/.418 with five extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and 16 walks through his first 97 plate appearances.
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