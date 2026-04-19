Bryan Reynolds News: Heats up with three RBI

Reynolds went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

It was Reynolds' fourth multi-RBI effort of the season already. The corner outfielder entered Sunday in a brief 0-for-13 dry spell over his past four appearances, so it was a breakout performance of sorts as well. Reynolds is off to a fine start overall in 2026, slashing a healthy .266/.392/.418 with five extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and 16 walks through his first 97 plate appearances.