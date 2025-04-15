Bryan Reynolds News: Hits in four straight
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Nationals.
Reynolds remains limited to designated hitter duties as he manages triceps soreness, though he has started to show some life at the plate. He has a modest four-game hitting streak, but the fantasy impact has been minimal as his only counting stats in that span came during Monday's performance.
