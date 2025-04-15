Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Reynolds headshot

Bryan Reynolds News: Hits in four straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 7:16am

Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Nationals.

Reynolds remains limited to designated hitter duties as he manages triceps soreness, though he has started to show some life at the plate. He has a modest four-game hitting streak, but the fantasy impact has been minimal as his only counting stats in that span came during Monday's performance.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now