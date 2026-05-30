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Bryan Reynolds News: Keeps rolling in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 8:46pm

Reynolds went 2-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Twins.

Reynolds was a thorn in the Twins' side all game, reaching base four times and driving in a run on what proved to be the game-winning sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak that includes five multi-hit efforts, six extra-base hits, six RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base. For the year, he's slashing .280/.403/.444 with six homers, 38 RBI, 37 runs scored and four steals across 253 plate appearances.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
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