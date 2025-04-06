Bryan Reynolds News: Not yet ready to play outfield

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said prior to Sunday's 5-4 11-inning win over the Yankees that Reynolds isn't expected to begin a throwing program until later this week while he manages right triceps soreness and will remain limited to serving as a designated hitter for the time being, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds, who went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Sunday, has served as the Pirates' DH for six straight games. The Pirates aren't concerned that the injury will be a long-term concern for Reynolds, and his fantasy outlook shouldn't change dramatically in the short term while he's available to fill the DH spot. Rather than Reynolds himself, his injury has had a more negative effect on the fantasy value of Andrew McCutchen, who has made just a pair of starts in right field in the Pirates' last six games. The Pirates likely aren't eager to give McCutchen regular playing time in the outfield, so he's expected to continue sharing right field with Jack Suwinski until Reynolds completes his throwing program.