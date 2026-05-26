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Bryan Reynolds News: Pair of doubles, two RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Cubs.

After Konnor Griffin walked and Brandon Lowe singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning, Reynolds drove home both with a two-run double. He later doubled again in the fifth and scored. Reynolds now has hits in four straight games and has four multi-hit efforts in his last 11 contests, with five doubles in that span. Reynolds is still in a power outage, as he hasn't homered since May 1, spanning 22 games. On the year, he's slashing .256/.379/.390 with four long balls, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 36:53 BB:K across 235 plate appearances.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
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