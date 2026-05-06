Bryan Reynolds News: Posts steal Wednesday
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
Reynolds has been dealing in extremes lately with five multi-hit efforts and five hitless games over his last 10 contests. He's batting .294 (10-for-34) in that span, though he's made up for some of the inconsistency with the bat by drawing 10 walks. The outfielder continues to be steady in the heart of the Pirates' lineup, batting .260 with an .822 OPS, four home runs, two steals, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored, five doubles and two triples across 37 contests.
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