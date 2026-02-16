Bryan Reynolds News: Returning to left field

Reynolds will be Pittsburgh's primary left fielder in 2026, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Reynold has played primarily in left or center field for most of his career, though he was moved to right field in 2025 after his defense declined. He experienced better defensive metrics after starting to utilize a tennis hop prior to pitches, which helped him improve his reaction time. Reynolds was a positive defender in left field as recently as 2023, so it's possible that he rebounds in 2026.